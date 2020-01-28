State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,567,000 after buying an additional 378,912 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

