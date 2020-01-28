State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,795,000 after buying an additional 107,078 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,775,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

