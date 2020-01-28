State GAS (ASX:GAS) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of State GAS Limited (ASX:GAS) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.61 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.61 ($0.43), approximately 9,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The company has a market cap of $87.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67.

In other State GAS news, insider Richard Cottee 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd.

State Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of gas fields in Australia. Its principal property is the Reid's Dome gas project comprising the PL 231 permit located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

