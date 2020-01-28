Starcom (LON:STAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.24. Starcom shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 298,415 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Starcom alerts:

In other Starcom news, insider Igor Vatenmacher acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.