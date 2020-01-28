Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

