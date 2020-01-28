Starbucks Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 10,304,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

