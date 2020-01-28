Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $846.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

