Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,241.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

SWK stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.50. 8,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,831. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.