SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Lowered by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

