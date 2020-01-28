SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,465,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 10.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,289,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,121,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

