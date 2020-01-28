SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $29.33 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,738 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up about 4.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $29,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,305,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115,967. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

