SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Decreases Stock Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,265 shares during the period. Compania Cervecerias Unidas makes up approximately 1.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCU. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 8,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,940. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

