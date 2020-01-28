SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Credicorp accounts for approximately 0.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,149,000 after acquiring an additional 180,650 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 81,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $213.76. 4,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,870. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $199.83 and a 1 year high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

