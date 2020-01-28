Sprint (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sprint (NYSE:S) issued its earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE S opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Sprint has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

