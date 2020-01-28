Spirit Telecom (ASX:ST1) Stock Price Down 5%

Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 352,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33.

About Spirit Telecom (ASX:ST1)

Spirit Telecom Limited provides telecommunication and high speed Internet services to commercial and residential customers in Australia. It offers Internet services for apartments, connected communities, and students. The company also provides business data services, including fiber broadband, mid-band Ethernet, fixed wireless Ethernet, fully managed MPLS VPN, and business IP phone training services; and business voice services comprising cloud hosted PBX, office phones relocation, and audio teleconferencing services, as well as phone names.

