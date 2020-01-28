Sphere (SPHR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,063.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $828,046.00 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050088 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,012.43 or 1.00157092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00037408 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.