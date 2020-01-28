SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.93

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 150857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

