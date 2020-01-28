S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $326.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $266.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.73.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $293.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.80. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $185.08 and a 52 week high of $299.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,731,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

