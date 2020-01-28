Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

SMBC traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997. The company has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

