SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

SouthCrest Financial Group stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

