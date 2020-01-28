Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 553 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.