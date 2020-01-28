Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $345.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.56 and a 200-day moving average of $306.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.28.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.