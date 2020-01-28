Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

