Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.