Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

