Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $239,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,375,000 after purchasing an additional 248,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

