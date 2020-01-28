Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $612.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.97.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

