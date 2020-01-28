SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $6.33. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 718 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $91.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

