Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.88. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,683,138 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.