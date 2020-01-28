Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 247,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SONM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

