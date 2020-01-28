Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. 53,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

