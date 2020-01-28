Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SLGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

