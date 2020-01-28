SOL Capital Management CO Sells 7,100 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. 2,414,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

