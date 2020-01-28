SOL Capital Management CO Has $5.37 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.48. 2,464,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.12. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

