SOL Capital Management CO Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 653.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 106,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.9578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

