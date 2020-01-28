SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

