SOL Capital Management CO Buys 4,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 369,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

