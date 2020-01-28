SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 4,190 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 230,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 52,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,806. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

