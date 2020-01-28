Societe Generale Reiterates “€10.90” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.38 ($10.91).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

