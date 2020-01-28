Smith Salley & Associates Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

