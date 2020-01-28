Smith Salley & Associates Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.