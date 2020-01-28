Smith Salley & Associates Sells 4,605 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,058,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 393,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $18.85.

