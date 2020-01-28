Smith Salley & Associates Sells 446 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

NASDAQ EA opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

