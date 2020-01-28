Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.67. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $224.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

