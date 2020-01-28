Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2,753,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 55,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Robert Half International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Robert Half International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

