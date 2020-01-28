Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AFLAC were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

