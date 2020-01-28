Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Position Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

