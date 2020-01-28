Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SNN stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

