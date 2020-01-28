SmartMesh Market Capitalization Hits $4.30 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $28,833.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.05744244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032797 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.