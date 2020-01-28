Slack (NYSE:WORK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $32,925.00. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,450 shares of company stock worth $6,438,615.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $18,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $27,347,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $10,677,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $15,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

