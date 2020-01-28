Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

